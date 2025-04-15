Juicy J Links With NHL Scoring Champ After Three 6 Mafia’s Controversial Coachella Set

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Juicy J had an eventful weekend, to say the least.

Juicy J‘s recent public appearances at Coachella and a NHL game have been both positive and controversial in nature.

On Sunday (April 13), Juicy J shared a wholesome message on Twitter remarking on the longevity of Three 6 Mafia following their appearance at Coachella music festival on Saturday (April 12). In addition to commemorating multiple decades in the music industry, Juicy J made a toast to the group’s influence in the tweet he shared.

“Over 20 years in show Biz and we still getting bigger & better Three 6 Mafia 4 life Coachella 2025 we never thought we would have so much influence in rap music,” Juicy J wrote.

Over 20 years in show Biz and we still getting bigger & better Three 6 Mafia 4 life Coachella 2025 we never thought we would have so much influence in rap music pic.twitter.com/oLx3TsDNXZ — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 13, 2025

On the other hand, it wasn’t all roses and congratulatory messages to follow Three 6 Mafia’s performance at the festival due to the the controversy which arose following their rambunctious set during the first weekend of the festival.

More specifically, the Memphis-bred rap group’s performance of their hit song “Slob On My Knob” appeared to ruffle feathers due to Juicy J’s unexpected declaration. As DJ Paul rapped the explicit bridge-chorus, saying “Suck a n#### dick or sumn” Juicy J shouted into the microphone, “white peoples can say it too.” While the reception of Juicy J’s word’s only seemed to fuel the crowd frenzy based on the viral videos of the incident, social media users responded with outrage.

“Juicy J was cooned out on that coachella stage i mean my god!!!!” one user wrote in a tweet referencing the moment.

Another user added, “Juicy J is such a Damm sell out! Telling the white majority crowd

@coachella that “White people can say it” during a song that says :suck a ni**s dï or somethin !

WHITE PEOPLE CAN NOT SAY THE N WORD! TRUST YOU WIIL GET ROCKED IF SAID IN MY PRESENCE.”

I know DAMN well Juicy J didn't just say that at Coachella…. UHM??? #Coachella2025 pic.twitter.com/jqHBRJpJWH — 5X (@AmeenTaahir) April 12, 2025

Believe it or not, though, Juicy J’s jam-packed weekend didn’t end there. On April 13, Juicy J and Project Pat were special guests at the Washington Capital’s NHL game where they got an all access experience thanks to the league’s all-time goal scoring leader Alex Ovechkin.

In case you missed it, Ovechkin went viral earlier this month, not only for breaking Wayne Gretsky’s scoring record of 894 goals, but also for being a Juicy J super-fan after the team shared footage of the Russian hockey player’s pre-game hype routine—that consists of him rapping the chorus of “Bands A Make Her Dance.” At least there is a silver lining to this story, somewhat.

JUICY J IS IN THE CAPS TUNNEL WITH OVI FOR 'BANDZ A MAKE HER DANCE' 🚨🤯



(via @capitals) pic.twitter.com/RnsB8HNGl0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 13, 2025

Check out the moment in the post above.