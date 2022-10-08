Justin Bieber Takes Drastic Measures After Kanye Attacked His Wife!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber is reportedly heated with Kanye West for attacking his wife Hailey. Read more about why Bieber is done with the rapper!

Kanye West and Justin Bieber may no longer be friends after the rap star attacked his wife earlier in the week during one of many Instagram tirades.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was Ye making fun of his wife’s nose and hanging out with other men – most notably Drake!

It started when Hailey defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Kanye attacked her. When Yeezy heard about it, he basically called the young socialite “Nose Job Hailey Baldloose.”

He then said, “Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right.”

After that, Kanye posted a picture of Hailey on a date with Drake in 2016.

AllHipHop.com reported that the bromance was on shaky ground earlier in the week.

Justin and his wife spent time in Kanye’s Wyoming estate when he was recording Donda. Back then, the two seemed to be very supportive of Kanye.

According to the TMZ, Justin believes he has always been a good friend to Kanye but has decided to distance himself after the attack on his wife.

Kanye has been pushing everyone off, including Adidas, which is considering pulling its deal with him. If that should happen, his net worth could be reduced by a few billion dollars.