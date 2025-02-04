Kai Cenat Had Mob Of Little Kids Chasing Him After 2025 Grammys

Kai Cenat made some noise at the 2025 Grammys. First of all, he squashed the beef with Elliot Wilson over their differences in philosophy as it relates to journalism. Kai has never established himself as a journalist, but I think that he was getting interviews that Wilson felt were for him.

Anyway, on Sunday night (February 2), some people speculated that Kai pulled another one of his infamous stunts. As the Grammys ended and celebrities filed out into the streets amongst the people with very little security, a slew of children were chasing after him.

Now, these were not young men and women, these were straight up children running after him as he left the Crypto.Com Arena, where the Grammys were held.

There were so many feral kids running around, people in observance speculated that Kai Cenat told them where he would be and invited them to chase him around like they would chase Michael Jackson or something.

It was quite the spectacle and most people just kind of shook their heads. That’s clearly how he has maintained his tremendous celebrity. And that celebrity has gotten him a lot of money.

Anyway, Oprah Winfrey’s best friend and established journalist, Gayle King, was treated similarly, but we know that she didn’t call anyone; people just wanted photos with her. But she also didn’t have security and just had some handlers who were helping mitigate the situation.

So, she was just running toward her car or whatever and taking selfies along the way. But it was pretty cool to see such an influential and wealthy person among the regular folks.

Another person who was pretty welcoming was Dr. Dre. After the awards show, Dr. Dre was seen taking pictures with just about everyone.

But most notably, he took pictures with the first responders to the wildfires in Pasadena. And they took a huge picture with all of them and he was in the center. It was a pretty dope visual. And, Dr. Dre appeared to be in great spirits. It almost would seem like his “attitude” is gone. Did you see what I did there?

Anyway, those are just some of the sights and sounds that we saw during the surrounding events at the Grammys.