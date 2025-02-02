Kanye West Comes Back To Twitter To Disrespect Kamala Harris

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is back on Twitter—now called X—under Elon Musk’s ownership, reigniting controversy as he targets Kamala Harris in a bizarre rant, proving once again that he’s fully aligned with the far-right playbook.

Kanye West has been a hot topic again. After Elon Musk threw up what many perceived as a Hitler salute, openly posing as a Nazi, a lot of people started bringing Kanye into the conversation. Why? Because he also embraced Nazi-ism.

But it was more “Look at what you did to Kanye West, but you’re not doing the same to Elon Musk!” You know, a reverse UNO in racism.

Well, it seems like Kanye and Elon Musk are now aligned in love and unity. Kanye has always been Team Trump, but now it looks like he’s even more entrenched in that world.

Kanye left Twitter, but now he’s back because it’s called X now. And who owns X? Elon Musk. Looks like the Nazi crew is back in full swing.

Let’s not forget Kanye once called himself a Black Skinhead. Peas in a pod!

I know a lot of you still consider Kanye to be the G.O.A.T., but personally, he’s nowhere near that for me. In fact, I stopped listening to his music a long time ago. That’s the ground I stand on. Where do you stand? Anyway, do what works for you. But as far as I’m concerned, that dude is dead to me.

Now, here’s the latest. Kanye took to Twitter to go on a rant about former presidential candidate Kamala Harris. From the looks of it, he must’ve stopped taking his meds again.

He said he used to want to have sex with her, but now that she lost the election, he doesn’t. Because he “doesn’t have sex with losers.” (Oh and he can’t spell “losers” apparently.) Real classy. He also updated his profile picture on X to a photo of Kamala Harris.

I didn’t even bother to read the rest of his rant, but if you want to, it’s below.

At this point, Kanye is a pariah, and our culture really needs to stop defending him. I know he’s a billionaire now, but I don’t care.

In fact, maybe he needs to be a trillionaire just to feel good about himself. Ever since his mother passed, it’s like he’s been trying too hard. I’m sure she would be proud of what he’s become. (Yeah, that was sarcasm.) Anyway, that’s a whole other story.

Money isn’t everything. Some of us still stand on integrity, morality, common sense, and just doing what’s right. Kanye West is a tool. He’s Trump’s tool, and I’m sure he fits perfectly.

Honestly, someone should just get a group photo of all these guys together. Let’s see them all in one frame—smiling and cheesing.

That way, we can forever remember who they always are. Because we, the people who stand in solidarity, are moving forward.

It’s Black History Month. And we don’t need this nonsense!