Kanye West No Longer Running For President Against Trump

Kanye West is making some important changes in life. Check them out!

My, how quickly things change.

According to The Daily Beast, Kanye West has abandoned his hopes for being President of the United States…for now. Originally, the rapper-turned-cult leader was going to run for the election in 2024. This would have put him directly against Donald Trump and another dark horse in the election. He would have also split Black people down the middle. The article is behind a paywall, FYI.

So what does the former billionaire want to do now?

Ye has shifted gears and said he wants put his energy into his Donda Academy, the family and the new wife. “Like I’m concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that’s it. I just want to be left alone.” Kanye said.

This all comes from Adam Camacho, a documentarian Kanye hired to film him last year. He used to talk to Kanye a lot, but when his term ended, the talks did too. So, I am not clear on the validity of this information in 2023. I can say I hope it is still accurate.

Now, I have questions. First of all, about that school. There has been reports of that school and how well it is treating the kids academically.