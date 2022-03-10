Kanye West Reacts To ‘DONDA 2’ Cut From Billboard Charts!

As of late, everything that Ye does creates headlines. Recently, Hip-Hop’s poet laureate penned his pain. So, today (March 9), Kanye West reacts as DONDA 2 is excluded from the Billboard charts.

Per usual, the avant-garde artist ignores the status quo. Accordingly, he exclusively unveils his latest release through his uniquely-crafted Stem player. In fact, the electronic device costs $200 and allows for an awesome audio experience.

A NEW WAY TO EXPERIENCE MUSIC.

PLAYS MUSIC. SPLITS MUSIC. FREES MUSIC.

WITH ANY SONG. EVOLUTIONARY DIGITAL PLATFORM.



MADE WITH OUR FRIEND AND COLLABORATOR @kanyewest https://t.co/81me2iWKLs pic.twitter.com/ZOF7paFjWO — STEM PLAYER (@stemplayer) February 18, 2022

Last month, the Stem Player Twitter account made a bold declaration. Clearly, it sends a shout out to Kanye West. An emphatic tweet reads, “A NEW WAY TO EXPERIENCE MUSIC. PLAYS MUSIC. SPLITS MUSIC. FREES MUSIC. WITH ANY SONG. EVOLUTIONARY DIGITAL PLATFORM. MADE WITH OUR FRIEND AND COLLABORATOR @kanyewest.”

As a matter of fact, on Feb. 18, the Chicago creative shared exciting news. So, in a since deleted IG post, Mr. West mentions a milestone. At the time, “39,500” players were sold. By the same token, he boasts that “total net sales” exceed over $8.6 million,” this according to Billboard.

Be that as it may, often innovation challenges convention. Certainly, this is the case with Yeezy’s latest album. Currently, DONDA 2 is ineligible for chart placement. Since, “the album is being sold with a device that can be used for other means besides the playing of the album,” this violates the established charting stipulations, reports Billboard.

Meanwhile, “people familiar with the matter from both Billboard and MRC,” insist on further monitoring its evolution, “as it relates to chart eligibility.” Per usual, the avant-garde artist ignores the status quo. Granting all this, Kanye actually considers this action a “Big win.”

Although, Ye’s personal life is in flux. However, his entrenched creativity continues to blossom. So, in this instance, Yeezus emanates feelings of victory.

In fact, his most recent IG caption says as much. Of course, the “Eazy” MC shares his thoughts. “Big win for the kid,” he states. “We can no longer be counted or judged We won we won we won we won,” notes the “New Slaves” narrator.

“We make my own systems We set our own value aaaand yesterdays price is not todays price baaaaabeeeee!!!!!” expresses the accomplished artist.

