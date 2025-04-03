Kanye West Reveals Drake’s Response To His Proposed “Bully” Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Could a Drake and Kanye West album reach the same popularity as “Watch The Throne” did during the 2010s?

Kanye West and Drake may have actually been in contact with each other throughout the recent saga that ended up serving as the rollout for his latest album.

During his recent appearance on Akademiks’ live stream West revealed that he actually contacted Drake about providing a guest verse for his new BULLY album. Apparently, West’s vision for Drizzy was to appear alongside him on the intro track to the album—which only has three features by way of guest verses from Peso Pluma, Ty Dolla $ign and Playboi Carti.

“You know Something, I just thought about something, you know, I sent ‘Preacher Man’ off of BULLY the intro to Drake first,” West told Akademiks.

When Ak pressed West about how the Toronto lyricist responded, the “Carnival” rapper briefly summarized his begrudging retort. Given their past history, Drake’s alleged lukewarm response, according to West’s account of their exchange, seem spar for the course.

“He said something like, ‘Aw man, don’t mean to like spoil your dreams,’ or some s###,” he said. “I don;t know, he just did his thing and s###.”

Kanye West believes a joint album with Drake is in the works 🙌🔥. Can you imagine the heat that would come from two of hip hop's greatest joining forces? 🎶💥 It would definitely change the game! Would you be ready for a collab like that? pic.twitter.com/LgFaiXpvGk — Chasethatclout (@chasethatclout) April 3, 2025

West then proceeded to make a surprising prediction about the future of he and Drake’s collaborative relationship.

“Like maybe I think before it’s all said and done like, you know, I’ll do an album,” he concluded

While it may be somewhat of a reach, to say the least, that Drake and West will team up for a full-length album sooner, rather than later, their creative chemistry together is certainly undeniable. Over the past two decades and some change, the few instances in which the two rap titans have collaborated with each other have culminated in highly successful commercial releases.

In 2009 when the pair joined forces with Eminem and Lil Wayne on Drake’s “Forever” the track became an instant success and was ultimately certified 6x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Not to mention, some of their more obscure collaborations, including their 2017 collaboration “Glow” have become cult favorites amongst their shared fanbases.

West’s latest quest to sow a collaborative album with Drake follows his convoluted rant on Twitter where he revealed he feels closest to Drake even though they are arch enemies.