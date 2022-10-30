Kanye West Says “Sorry” To The Blacks – KINDA!

Kanye West seems to be on an apology tour now. Last night in Los Angeles, California, the former billionaire apologized to the Black community for comments that he’s made in the past. As you already know, he recently apologized to the Jewish community for antisemitic comments that he made. By the way, these people do not al think Kanye is lying. Ye also cleared up these apologies. he said he didn’t know some of the stuff was anti-Jewish. All of these apologies come as his contingency and fanbase feverishly defend him. Most of them are not apologizing, or even making any concessions, that he is wrong at all.

Clearly, Kanye has been humbled in someway or form. I suppose, losing your billionaire status in a single day will do that. Nevertheless, some of his apologies don’t come across as completely genuine. In fact, they are a direct result of losing money and social status. Cancellation is on the menu and I think he knows that it’s time for him to pull back a little.

Here’s some of his apology:

“Black lives Matter came out and made us come together as a people. Now, afterwards…yes, there was some..there are some things [about] where the money went. There are some things where was used in order to push us to the Democratic vote. They were people behind that that happened [but] the general feeling.. so when I said that and I and I and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people, it hurt The Black People , so wanna apologize to them because right now.

Because right now, God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how I feels to have a knee on my neck now. Thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how I really felt, because how could the richest black man ever be humble other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off of one comment. Actually, if you look at the definition of DefCon, it means to get extra defense I must’ve needed…yeah.”

I am not really accepting the apology until he does something about it. Just saying some words is not enough at this time. Intention and actions matter.

His fans do not want him to back down, but they are not the ones losing it all. He is. And, believe you me, he’s feeling it. When he said “George Bush doesn’t like Black people,” he eventually said sorry. There was no real social media then so it was not widely known.

In the interest of being fair, here is the entire convo.