Kanye West Trends After Amber Rose & Chris Rock Paparazzi Photos Hit The Net

Can somebody say “Yeezy taught me,” because this is literally something straight out of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Kanye West is catching strays amid the swirling dating rumors surrounding Amber Rose and Chris Rock—and it’s sort of a full circle moment.

In case you missed it, Rock and Rose were recently spotted together on a stroll in New York over the Christmas holiday. Both appeared to be without their children and enjoying each other’s company on their short stroll before they reportedly returned to Rock’s apartment. And of course, before fans could even get a chance to speculate on whether the pair are actually romantically involved, incoming Kanye West comparisons threatened to foil everything.

The majority of the discourse connecting all three is Rock’s obvious involvement in West’s 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy for what is believed to be the Rose-disparaging diss track, “Blame Game.” Twitter (X) users have been clamoring about the irony of it all pretty much since the paparazzi pics dropped.

“Blame Game skit playing out in real life is crazy,” one user wrote while another remarked, “Blame Game the funniest song of all time now.”

Multiple users also utilized the opportunity to re-purpose Rock’s infamous “re-upholstered your p###y” remarks from the record in their retorts on Twitter.

“He foreshadowed this 13 years ago,” a user wrote.

Peep all of the hilarious quoted tweets from the couple’s stroll through New York here.