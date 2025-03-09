Kanye West Tries KKK Cosplay: Trolling Or Total Coonery?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West takes trolling to sad new levels with a KKK outfit post, while ghostwriting rumors taint one of his most emotional tracks.

Here we go AGAIN.

Kanye West has turned social media into his own personal demolition derby. We are just watching cars crash, again and again.

On Sunday (March 9), the artist formerly referred to as a “genius” decided to post a picture of a Ku Klux Klan outfit and said something along the lines of, “This is what I’m wearing today.”

Yes, you read that right. There was no added context or clever punchline. Just a full-on, white-hooded domestic terrorist uniform. This isn’t edgy. This isn’t avant-garde. It sure isn’t art.

Kanye doesn’t need music, if we’re being honest. He’s running a masterclass trolling. Call it “Trolling 401: Advanced Antagonism with Professor West.” Syllabus includes: alienating entire communities, repurposing hate symbols and somehow still trending on every platform.

I wonder who taught him this?

Now, I tried to decode what was happening. I really did. I squinted at the comments. But once I dipped my toe into the comment section, I had to tap out fast like that Black fighter in the UFC. It was a waste. Humanity was losing. Logic was on life support. Kanye, what a waste.

The sad part is it’s starting to feel like Kanye has declared war on anyone who isn’t a white European man. And the fact that people still worship this man like he’s some prophet? I’m baffled. I truly don’t understand how so many continue to elevate a guy who seems hell-bent on dragging us all through the mud just to see who’ll still cheer for him on the other side. Maybe he’s really a cult leader.

And let’s talk about that other hurt. Remember that beautiful, haunting track with André 3000—“Life of the Party”? The one that made us all pause and feel something? Well, turns out Kanye didn’t even write his verse. Nope. Rumor has it Pusha T penned those bars. I mean, no shocker, right? But, I had hoped the eulogy was straight from Kanye’s broken heart. That’s the kind of ghostwriting that stings the most. We’re not talking about a club banger or sneaker promo. This was art was faked.

So yeah, if you’re still riding with Kanye, I don’t know what to tell you. But for those of us who once saw brilliance, this ongoing circus is heartbreaking and exhausting.