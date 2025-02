Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West did just reveal he is once again a billionaire, though, so maybe this won’t be as big of a hit to his pockets.

Kanye West may have cost himself a whopping eight-figure payday after his controversial red carpet appearance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, sources in Tokyo claim investors have pulled the plug on two high-profile concerts at the Tokyo Dome this May. The bankrolling group is reportedly citing outrage over the couple’s nearly nude outing at the Grammys, during which Censori wore a see-through dress exposing her “unmentionables.”



The rapper-turned-fashion mogul, who’s lived in Tokyo for much of the past year, was reportedly set to perform in front of thousands. A lucrative deal worth $20 million was already in place, but Japanese investors were horrified by the Grammy night stunt.

“Kanye completely misjudged Japan’s cultural climate,” a Tokyo insider revealed. “The country is experiencing a significant movement around women’s rights and the MeToo conversation is strong here. What he did is seen as coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable.”

During the red carpet walk, West was overheard issuing commands to Censori, who initially wore a black fur coat over the sheer outfit. A lip reader claimed West instructed her, “You’re making a scene now… drop it behind you and turn, I got you.” Censori reportedly nodded and complied before the couple made their swift exit into a waiting limo.

The backlash in Japan has been swift and severe. “

The investors backing the concerts are extremely upset,” a source close to the situation said. “It’s highly likely they will pull the funding. He’s not welcome anymore.”

Censori, a 30-year-old architecture graduate from Melbourne, Australia, has her own intriguing backstory. Her father Leo Censori is a convicted criminal, and her uncle Eris Censori was once dubbed “Melbourne’s Al Capone” after being sentenced to life for murder.

After graduating and briefly running a jewelry business, Censori joined Yeezy as an architectural designer. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony shortly after West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, although no official certificate has been filed.

Their relationship has drawn controversy from the start, including a police investigation last year when they were spotted allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior on a water taxi in Venice. Despite the scandals, insiders claim Censori believes she’s West’s “muse” and supports his artistic vision.

Watch the moment it all occurred in the post above.