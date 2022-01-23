Kanye West’s New Jawn Ain’t No Gold Digger, But…

Kanye West’s new boo explains why she is not here for the clout or the money.

Julia Fox, the actress now dating Kanye West, has made her claim as it relates to her fame, clout, and dating billionaires.

Foxx, who has seen an unimaginable uptick in fame due to her dating West, says now she doesn’t necessarily want the attention. Right.

Now, she is saying she couldn’t care less about what people think! If you saw their new denim fits, you can believe that.

She has a podcast that she does a lot of talking and she discussed in her most recent one about how she’s no longer an attention seeker. The 31-year-old went so far as to admit that she is very accustomed to dating billionaires.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” said Foxy Fox. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.” Talk yo’ talk, Queen!

Then says all she cares about is making art. Right.

Kanye is very proud of his new boo and bragged about her in “Easy” with The Game. “”And my new b##ch bad, I know Illuminati mad.” They are pleased, actually.

Anyway, I ain’t saying she a gold digger, but she ain’t fking with no illseed!