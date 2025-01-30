Kanye West’s Unreleased Verses For Future’s “Mixtape Pluto” Spawns His New NSFW Nickname

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did Kanye West just say what we think he just said? Yes, he did—per usual.

Kanye West continues to create a buzz for himself amid his spontaneous travels in Japan.

The Chicago music mogul apparently just played some unreleased verses he cut for Future meant for his recent album Mixtape Pluto during an appearance at what looks like a dive bar in Japan.

But the venue itself isn’t what has fans attention, consider the bars YE was spittin’ in the snippets that made it to social media have users clamoring. For starters, on the track “DON MAGIC JUAN” YE appears to be trolling incarcerated music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs by rapping about pulling up to the Met Gala in the Bad Boy mastermind’s former clothing brand in Sean Jean.

It appears, though, the lyrics drawing the most attention were embedded in his verse for Future’s popular album track “LIL DEMON” which sees Ye seemingly open up his marriage!

“My whip a what the f*ck/Her friend don’t wanna leave/Temptations, David Ruffin/Come f*ck my wife with me,” YE raps in the clip.

Though there were users who assumed YE was alluding to engaging in a threesome with one of his wives female friends, droves of other users congregated in the threads of replies in posts featuring the video on social media to call him an x-rated nickname.

“Bro lost kim k, donda, his family, his billionaire status for some time just to be a cuck,” one Twitter user wrote in a tweet, to which another added, “He’s not beating the cuck allegations.”

Another user added to the conversation, suggesting YE’s new bars are drug-fueled, writing, “‘Come f### my wife with me’ nitrous is back.”

An additional user countered, “Before the ‘come f### my wife wit me bar’ he was talking about a shawty so he having a three some with another girl.”

However, users still weren’t buying it.

“Kanye when he thinks he’s the GOAT releases garbage ex: vultures, JIK. When he thinks he got something to prove he drops heat,” a user wrote in a tweet, while another user added, “Kanye and future belong in nursing homes.”

Not all of the publicity from Kanye’s trip to Tokyo has been negative. His highly publicized link-up with Jim Jones was received well on the internet—especially amid the feud between Dipset rappers Cam’ron and Jim.

Watch the video of Kanye and Jim kicking it in Tokyo in the post above.