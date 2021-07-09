Karrine “Superhead” Steffans Is Back And Chris Brown, Trey Songz & Michael B. Jordan All Evoke R.Kelly!

Karrine “Superhead” Steffans.

Superhead is back! The 40-something-year-old woman, that was known as the best in the business when it comes to her oral talents is back. Those of you have a certain age can remember when Karrine Steffans put Hip-Hop and Hollywood on blast. She is including Trey Songz, Michael B. Jordan and Chris Brown in her tales this go-round.

But this is not quite as simple as it may seem. She speaks openly in a new podcast and speaks on a few things that we never heard before. First of all, she says the Trey Songz wanted to PEE on her for her birthday. Like a drunk and a tree! WHAT!?

She’s basically saying that R. Kelly and Trey Songz have something in common! By the way, she said she didn’t allow him to do that to her.

The second one is she says she had sex with Michael B. Jordan when he was 18. I guess she in R. Kelly also have something in common! But, this is not really the juice that we love from Karrine Steffans. This is pretty basic stuff! She also maintains that the sex was just “OK,” but I’m like what did she expect? The man was only 18! He might’ve been a virgin! I doubt it but maybe.

And then there is Chris Brown, who she certainly has something in common with R. Kelly. She doesn’t even know exactly how old he was, but claims he was at least 18, maybe 19. But, suppose he could also have been 16 or 17/ Either way, she says that he was the aggressor and, “snuck up on me.” But she makes it clear she was not being raped, but they had a fun encounter. She said she was wearing a dress and cleaning a tub when he came up and they began to get it in. This is also pretty boring to me! Maybe for some it is not, but for me it is.

Remember, she had a book called “Confessions of a Video Vixen” where she put on blast numerous stars like Jay-Z, Bobby Brown, Shaq, Dr. Dre, Diddy, Kool G Rap, DMX and more! By the way, she didn’t lose anything in court either. A lot of people threaten to sue her and they did not bust a grape in a food fight when it came to this woman. So, I am going to assume after all this time, she was telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth!

I have to admit, now that a lot of time has passed, this sort of stuff is pretty much a common place. Being a hoe is very normal and she is simply a pioneer. I am not disparaging her, but just saying that she was one of the first and certainly one of the greatest hose to ever come into the culture and shake things up tremendously. She made a pretty coin as well as she is worth a couple of million.By the way, she didn’t lose anything in court either. A lot of people threaten to sue her and they did not bustBy the way, she didn’t lose anything in court either. A lot of people threaten to sue her and theyBy the way, she didn’t lose anything in court either. A lot of people threaten to sue herBy the way, she didn’t lose anything in court either.By the way, she didn’t lose anything in court