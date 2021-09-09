Katt Williams Is Back — And Going On Tour

Katt Williams is back — and not a moment too soon.

In an Instagram post dropped today, the modern-day legend revealed the dates for his World War III tour. You can check that post out below.

After a few warm-up dates in Florida, Katt Williams will be officially hitting the road on September 17th in Raleigh, NC.

Recently, the diminutive comedian made headlines — and became a Twitter trending topic — when comedy fans recommended that he face off with Kevin Hart in a VERZUZ comedy battle. According to Atlanta Black-Star, this only proves that people don’t have a clue about comedy — or Katt Williams — because if they did, they’d know that Kevin Hart would leave that VERZUZ crying like Poor Lil’Tink Tink by the time all was said and done.

Really don’t. Kevin can not and would not survive Katt on any stage. https://t.co/F7ySoC4i8t — MS.JAZZYBELLE SWIM (@MsJazzybelle) August 17, 2021

“One fan shared Williams’ viral interview where he got into a verbal altercation with former radio host Wanda Smith during V-103’s former “Frank and Wanda in the Morning” radio show. Williams skewered Smith following their seemingly innocent on-air banter. However, it quickly escalated into a brutal swap of insults, with Smith getting the worst of the exchange,” reported the outlet.

And in case you need a reminder of how brutal Katt Williams can really be, check out the aforementioned video below.