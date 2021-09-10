Is This Kehlani’s Secret Boyfriend?

IG creepin’ leads people to believe that Kehlani has a new man.

Kehlani has a new boyfriend — or does she?

Some Instagram creepers believe that the Oakland-based singer, songwriter, and dancer has a new boyfriend in rapper Est.Gee.

Check out the post below.

A photo posted by rapper Est.Gee, above, features him holding a woman’s hand. The woman in question has tattoos that match what Kehlani has on her hand.

The photo was posted three days ago.

As we previously told you, “the singer confirmed she’s lesbian in a TikTok video she posted on Thursday (April 2nd) after a snippet of an Instagram Live, in which she opened up about her sexuality, went viral.”

So far, neither Est.Gee nor Kehlani have commented on the matter. But the latter is in New York for Fashion Week, and needless to say, she’s charming everyone to pieces with her lewks.

“Kehlani’s New York Fashion Week looks did not escape us. The “Can I” singer brought her A-game to the Big Apple as she attended a slew of prestigious events, including the Diesel show, L’Avenue at Saks, and the inaugural Revolve Gallery. From leather culottes to baggy jeans, she gave us tons of items to add to our wish list. Read on to experience the glamour,” reports PopSugar.