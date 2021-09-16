Messy Boots, Part IV: Keke Palmer’s Man Accused of Forcing Ex-Girlfriend to Have an Abortion

Keke Palmer may stay with a check, but her man stays with some mess.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Darius Daulton Jackson is being accused by his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Marie, of forcing her to get an abortion. The outlet reports that the model was pressured by Jackson to abort the child she was carrying less than a month before he went public with Keke Palmer.

The model shared her allegations in a TikTok story, which was subsequently uploaded to Instagram. You can check it out below.

Taylor Marie then deleted the video, and reuploaded it without mentioning Keke Palmer’s name. However, the damage had already been done, and nothing ever dies on the Internet.

It’s worth noting that Taylor Marie’s TikTok is now private.

It’s unclear how far along Taylor Marie was in her pregnancy, or how serious her relationship with Jackson was before he left her for Palmer. We also don’t even know if the story is true, or if this was yet another attempt at chasing clout. What we do know is that while Jackson hasn’t posted any photos with Taylor Marie — nor has he really been tagged in any photos featuring him and Taylor Marie together — he is very public with Keke Palmer. So, maybe that’s the issue here.

So far, neither Palmer nor Jackson have confirmed or denied the story.