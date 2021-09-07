Keke Palmer Will Co-Host The First-Ever Live-streamed Met Gala

Keke Palmer continues to stay with a check. In a recent announcement made by ET Canada, it was revealed that the actress will co-host the first-ever live-streamed Met Gala on Monday, September 13th. Palmer will co-host the event with Ilana Glazer. “American Independence” is listed as the official dress code and is inspired by the […]

Keke Palmer continues to stay with a check.

In a recent announcement made by ET Canada, it was revealed that the actress will co-host the first-ever live-streamed Met Gala on Monday, September 13th. Palmer will co-host the event with Ilana Glazer.

“American Independence” is listed as the official dress code and is inspired by the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, “Part One — In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” reports the outlet. “It was revealed earlier this year that the Met Gala would be returning twice after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

For the first time ever, the Met Gala will be live-streamed by Vogue.



The livestream will start at 5:30 PM EST and will be hosted by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer. #MetGala — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) September 7, 2021

Keke Palmer is just the first of many celebrities that have been announced at the star-studded event.

Other celebrities that are scheduled to appear or otherwise chair the event include Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman. Fashionistas set to co-chair the event include Tom Ford, Anna Wintour, and Adam Mosseri.

The second part of the Met Gala is set to air on May 5, 2022. It’s unclear if Keke Palmer will be a part of that event, as well.

The live stream for the first part of the Met Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, live from New York City.