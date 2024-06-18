Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Shooting “Not Like Us” Video In Compton 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Not Like Us” is reportedly getting the video treatment with Kendrick Lamar shooting the visuals to his scathing Drake diss in Compton.

On Monday (June 17), Reggie Wright of the Bomb 1st podcast claimed that Kendrick Lamar is doing “something big, big in Compton.”

Wright added, “If I was y’all I would hang around Compton. I might get in trouble for saying that but they doing something major in Compton this Saturday.”

Although he gave little away, Wright hinted K. Dot will be filming a music video. “Y’all might get to be a star. Especially the young ladies that like to be in videos,” he said. pgLang’s Euro Luxxk is said to have confirmed the shoot.

Reggie Wright says Kendrick Lamar is filming a new music video on Saturday in Compton/LA, most likely for "Not Like Us" and Kendrick's friend Euro Luxxk says he's not lying 😳



this week is about to be chaos



via @webomb1st pic.twitter.com/2vBnQP4cv4 — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 18, 2024

Earlier this month, Lamar explained the significance of his hometown during his surprise appearance at the 2024 commencement ceremony at Compton College.

“This is where I’m from.’ I still believe in Compton, Compton always been a future for me,” the Grammy-winning rapper told the crowd. “I think we breed some of the most incredible individuals: creatives, intellectuals, talent. We had it since day one, that’s why I always screamed this city. I traveled the world, there’s no place like this one right here. No place.”

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” debuted at No. 1 and has surpassed 300 million streams since its release. The song was arguably the biggest to come out of his feud with Drake and has had fans quoting lines like “freaky-ass n####, he a 69 God” and “OV-ho,” ever since.

Meanwhile, Lamar is gearing up to take to the stage for The Pop Out: Kendrick and Friends. The show is a special Juneteenth concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on June 19.

Tickets are now sold out, but fans can watch the concert live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. The livestream will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.