Kendrick Lamar Takes A Stab At Acting Again!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

K-Dot is back in a major way and its more than rapping. It is the thespian Kendrick Lamar back to acting.

Kendrick!

It looks like Kendrick Lamar is taking his show on the road, in a special way. The Compton rapper has a standout song on his album called – “We Cry Together,” which is almost like an owed to black love. Black love in all of its mini flaws, foilables and failures. Buyt love nonetheless.

Anyway, there’s a short film playing for six days only in Los Angeles and it seems like people are really interested! So, it looks as if it’s playing in downtown Los Angeles so folks like myself won’t be able to make it! That sucks!

Anyway, Kendrick has gotten his acting chops presented in a number of ways and he’s a pretty good actor I have to say. I am not looking for Denzel Washington out of him, but I do expect something dope. So I would not advise you to flock to the theater if you can because this is going to sell out quickly.

And by the way, shout out to Taylour who is the costar of this mini film she’s pretty amazing on the song.