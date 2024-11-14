Kendrick Lamar’s Cousin Denies Rumor YG Clamped Drake’s OVO Pal Preme In Headlock

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out the truth behind the alleged altercation between Drake’s OVO entourage and YG’s 4Hunnid imprint.

Apparently there’s some friction between Drake’s OVO camp and West Coast artists such as YG, however, Kendrick Lamar’s cousin and close collaborator claims the smoke isn’t as thick as it seems.

According to Hitta J3, Kendrick’s blood relative and frequent collaborator, a new rumor alleging that a major altercation went down between associates of Drake’s OVO entourage and YG’s 4Hunnid imprint is only partially true. The gossip rumor mill has spawned reports that YG put OVO signee Preme in a headlock during a recent trip to Los Angeles, igniting speculation that tensions between the two camps are on the rise.

YG put Preme in a headlock and gave him a wedgie?!?!? Lmaoo this is some after school s### pic.twitter.com/MRQBc73ln9 — Nowayys (@Nowayys296097) November 13, 2024

However, content creator Poetik Flakko quickly stepped in to squash the rumor after claiming he spoke to the popular Canadian music blog 6ixbuzz, which has ties to the OVO camp.

“We spoke to 6ixbuzz and confirmed the reports from outlets that YG Put Preme In A Headlock is false and stemmed from a satire post that went viral,” Flakko tweeted. “Preme and YG spoke and no altercation took place.”

While the headlock story was shot down, the drama didn’t stop there. Kendrick Lamar’s cousin, Hitta J3, jumped into the conversation with a series of tweets that shed a bit more light on the tension.

“We not gonna talk about when Preme got pressed at that concert by the gang & was nice,” Hitta J3 tweeted, hinting that there might have been some sort of confrontation, albeit not as physical as initially reported.

We not gonna talk about when Preme got pressed at that concert by the gang & was nice — Hitta J3 (@Hittaj3tml) November 13, 2024

Hittaj3 didn’t stop there, going on to add: “They lucky gang nem was tryna keep it professional boy was food & scared for his life.”

However, in a follow-up tweet, he clarified, “I’m just confirming that wedgie & chokehold s### was false I told y’all,” indicating that while there may have been some tension, the exaggerated details of the altercation were blown out of proportion.

Despite the clarification, Hittaj3 made it clear that he wasn’t trying to stir the pot.

“To make it clear we didn’t want no clout for that I’m not the one who put it out there I just cleared up the rumors,” he wrote in the tweet.

It’s worth noting that Hitta J3’s respononse follows a recent incident during which he clashed with OVO affiliate Top5 after the Canadian rapper, who recently beat a murder case, disrespected the West Coast. In the proccess, streamer Adin Ross became at odds with Hitta J3 and his fellow Los Angeles-red rapper AD. Hitta J3 also accused Drake of working with the police and alleged that he is the reason why Top Dawg Entertainment artists such as ScHoolboy Q have had their recent Canada-based concerts canceled.

Kendrick Lamar’s cousin ‘Hitta J3’ shares screenshots of Playboicarti laughing at his Adin & Top5 sneak diss



He also calls out Drake and displays his critical thinking skills by explaining why Drake is ‘Police.’ pic.twitter.com/bOK77YJ40z — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) September 28, 2024

Check out the details in the posts above.