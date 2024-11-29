Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Collaborator Claims Deluxe Edition Is Coming

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the inside scoop on Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming deluxe edition from his “tv of” collaborator Lefty Gunplay.

Kendrick Lamar isn’t done yet according to West Coast rapper Lefty Gunplay and has even more metaphorical rap bullets to spray despite unloading the clip with his recent surprise LP.

On the heels of delivering his GNX album, which fires off shots at Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Drake, Lamar is readying a deluxe edition of the project, so says his “tv off” collaborator. Lefty revealed the news while discussing his relationship with Lamar during a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev podcast.

“I know he’s got a deluxe version coming out,” Lefty said. “So I don’t know what he’s got going on. He’s very [secretive], but when you kick it with him in person he’s cool man.”

Kendrick Lamar is dropping a 'GNX' (DELUXE), via Lefty Gunplay 🚨 pic.twitter.com/e69kfhXQST — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 27, 2024

Though Lefty’s bombshell lacks specifics of the details surrounding the deluxe release, it’s more than likely fans will get the project sooner, rather than later, based on the clues Lamar has interpolated in the surprise rollout of GNX.

Of the numerous theories floating around on social media, one in particular from a Twitter user speculates that the snippet Lamar released on his Finsta account just before releasing the album could be a taste of the deluxe album that is reportedly on the way.

Additionally, Lamar provided multiple hints in the visual for his viral song “squabble up,” which paid homage to artists such as Ice-T, The Roots and more. More specifically, a scene from the music video in which a man is dressed as Isaac Hayes based on the cover of his Black Jesus album has also stoked the flames of speculation considering the LP was a double-disc release. Not to mention in one of his bars on the track, Lamar raps, “double back like a deluxe.”

Check out the post above for additional easter eggs Lamar left in is recent music video for “Squabble Up” below.