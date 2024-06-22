Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Chain Reportedly Inspired By 2Pac Worth $600K

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar really did that for the city of Los Angeles, and 2Pac!

Kendrick Lamar had on more than half-a-million dollars worth of jewelry at “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends” Juneteenth concert, according to celebrity jewelry designer Ben Baller.

Baller celebrated the moment in a series of tweets on Twitter (X) in which he broke down the origins of the massive cross pendant’s design in addition to revealing the whopping price tag. In his initial message, Baller saluted the monumental moment Kendrick created during The Pop Out show at the Kia Forum arena.

“LA went crazy tonight. And Dot had my ice around his neck all night,” Baller wrote.

In the same thread, he replied to another Twitter (X) user, “$600k cross shuts it down. Nobody better and he knew who to call.”

And in another separate tweet, Baller shared a vintage photo of the pendant upclose, featuring the intricate layout which showcases both precious pave-laid diamonds accented and surrounded by emerald cut stones.

While it’s rare for Kendrick to be spotted out wearing a gaudy amount of jewelry, it’s not like this is the first time this has happened. Two years ago during his Glastonbury performance, Kendrick wore a diamond-encrusted crown of thorns. According to reports, the crown actually yielded 8,000 diamonds, took 10 months to make, and was produced by Tiffany & Co. at a pricetag reported to be upwards of $200,000.

However, Kendrick’s Juneteenth show chain may be even more special than the crown of thorns, not just because of the pricetag, but the context surrounding the piece itself. Paired with a red hoodie and cap, light natural wash denim jeans and Nike Shox R$ sneakers, Twitter (X) users suspected his entire fit served as an homage to late West Coast rap icon 2Pac. In particular, it appears as though Kendrick picked that specific outfit to recreate because it’s the same one 2Pac wore at the 1994 Source Awards.

nah bro Kendrick Lamar is a sicko pic.twitter.com/iFlhoPovXQ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 20, 2024

Check out the posts above breaking down the fit.