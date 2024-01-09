Kenny Beats Provides Wild Update On Little Kid He Gifted $20K In Studio Equipment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kenny Beats is out here creating young, unconventional entrepreneurs.

Kenny Beats says a strange turn of events has occurred in the case of the studio equipment he gifted a young boy after he’d become a meme in 2020.

If you’ll recall, Kenny got in touch with a burgeoning internet sensation during the pandemic after the aspiring artist‘ s photo went viral on social media. In the photo initially circulating the web, the kid—whose name ended up being Ray—was captured intensely laying down a verse in his bedroom in a makeshift studio engineered during an impromptu session he self-engineered.

“He supposed to be cleaning the room not in the damn studio,” the caption of the viral post reads.

he supposed to be cleaning the room not in the damn studio 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/098XJoxzQF — Z (@zactaviss) June 5, 2020

Within days of the photo circulating on the web, Kenny Beats gifted Ray an entire home studio to help him chase his dreams. Come to find out, Ray did that and then some—according to Kenny’s recent post on Twitter (X.)

“We gave this young man $20,000 in studio equipment,” he tweeted on Sunday (January 7). “He got 40,000 followers in minutes. Then he started going live with strippers for 6 hours a day on insta. Seems like it all worked out.”

We gave this young man $20,000 in studio equipment



He got 40,000 followers in minutes



Then he started going live with strippers for 6 hours a day on insta



Seems like it all worked out https://t.co/Mzu0jPDgT9 — kennybeats (@kennybeats) January 7, 2024

According to Kenny Beats himself, Ray may not be his only “success” story as he claims he’s given at least $300,000 worth of equipment out on Twitch streams over the course of the last three years. And for anyone criticizing Kenny for supporting they young artists suggestive career choices, he highlighted how lucrative cornering the strip club music market can be.

Check out the original video below.