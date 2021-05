LOL! Everybody is inVESTED in this.

This time Kevin Hart is talking about Joe Budden. He has a different perspective. He basically speaks on Joe because Joe has apparently bashed HIM in the past. On his podcast, Straight From The Hart, he says:

“I actually was a supporter of the progression of him and his podcast. From afar. I’m a fan of your growth, I’m a fan of what you’re doing and the conversation behind it. It’s dope. He’s not doing business here, he wants to own it, he wants to control it…that’s dope,” he said Hart. “But to see you publicly sh#t on the guys that was with you, that’s an example of poor leadership. That’s an example of why you are where you are. This is why. Here’s the answer. Point blank.” “You wanna be by yourself, you wanna be King. You can’t do that. You can’t do that. Wealth should be shared, not owned. Facts. So this is a shoutout to Rory and Mal, you guys were dope as f##k at that job, once again I was a fan of that f#cking podcast. It’s a sad day to see this sh#t end when you guys were on your way to what seems to be higher levels of success. I won’t sit up here and promote the negativity, wish there was a world where you could work it out. But you need a good f*cking leader that understands it’s not just him. I don’t think Joe has that. I also don’t like the firing on air.”

And then there is Olivia Dope, who is a DJ that was down with Joe Budden – for 3 months. She accuses Joe of a myriad of things, most notably that he’s a sexual offender. This lines up with a lot of the rumor and speculation around Joe. To my knowledge, he has not commented on this but she’s not mincing her words. Check out “Why I quit the Joe Budden Network.

Then there is this person…Anthony Saleh…long time manager of Nas, now down with the investment team said…

Joe talks too.