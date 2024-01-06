Key Glock Fan Knows “Real” Reason He Posted About In-N-Out Fries

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This is definitely an “AYO” moment if it’s true.

Key Glock fans are either hyper-observant or obsessed because there’s really no other explanation for how they snuffed out the alleged origins of his recent viral tweet.

In case you hadn’t caught on by now, Glizock recently stirred up social media after tweeting “In n Out got da worst fries inna WORLD,” emphatically stamped with a puke face emoji.

Right out the gate, it appeared Glock had the timeline split down the middle like the Red Sea as replies such as “cuz they are made out of cardboard” and “have to get animal fries” poured into the thread. However, one Twitter (X) user pointed it what could be an even more blatant reason why he shared the message in the first place.

“Isn’t that a coincidence she posted them,” the user wrote on a screenshot of a tweet adult film star Jada Stevens shared of In-N-Out fries.

This could be a very strange coincidence, or Glizock may have just gotten caught up tweet watching.

Check out the wild post below.