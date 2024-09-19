Kid Cudi Says J. Cole Had Writer’s Block During Studio Session Then Ghosted Next Collab Request

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi appeared to just expose J. Cole for allegedly flopping during a studio session and ghosting another amid his latest back-and-forth with fans on social media.

The information came to light after Cudi responded to a fan inquiry on Twitter compelling him to collaborate with the Dreamville MC. However, according to Cudi, he and Cole previously connected while he was working on his fan-favorite album INDICUD. And while the LP ended up producing multiple popular singles, including Cudder’s “Just What I Am” collaboration with King Chip, he says Cole was unable to develop any material to be used on the project.

“I had a session w Cole for Indicud he couldnt write to the beat I produced,” Kid Cudi revealed in the tweet. “It was a bummer, and I always wanted to do something so I reached out for INSANO, no response. So theres that.”

To give Cole the benefit of the doubt, despite both the commercial success and fan acclaim of INDICUD, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart in 2013, the album was certainly experimental. And the production Cudi laced it with was anything but conventional. For example, his Too $hort leaning “Girls” hit, which became one of the most notorious songs from the project, was anchored by a synth-heavy production featuring no snare drum. Despite how it all went down, Cudi made sure to emphasize that he still has nothing but love for Cole.

“Yea for sure I dont think Cole dislikes me I think he just didnt connect w what I sent him,” he wrote. “One day hopefully it happens.”

He added in response to another fan, “Cole dope I f## w him.”

This isn’t the only time Cole has allegedly ghosted an artist’s request to collaborate with him in the studio. During his recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Rich The Kid shared that he too was seemingly ignored by Cole after speaking with him regarding a studio session.

Check out the post below to see all of Cudi’s tweets on the matter.