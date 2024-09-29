Killer Mike Predicts Black Man Rejected In YouTube Dating Show Will Find Snow Bunny

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Read what Killer Mike has to say about the ‘Pop The Balloon or Find Love Challenge’ series. Explore his bold prediction for the future outcome of the rejected young man’s search for love.

Killer Mike has made a bold prediction for the future outcome for a young Black man in search of love.

The outspoken Atlanta rapper recently jumped on Twitter to share his reaction to the latest episode of the popular “Pop The Balloon or Find Love Challenge” YouTube series. In case you aren’t hip to it yet, the premise of the series is to line up a group of single men and or women, with balloons in hand, and introduce suitors to the bunch, allowing them the choice to pop the ballon if they weren’t interested in the eligible bachelor.

After catching wind of the clip, Killer Mike has offered his candid prediction for the future partner of the 29-year-old man who was mercilessly rejected by the group of women before he could even introduce himself. The man, who owned an animation company and vacation rental and had a steady gig with PBS, is likely destined for an interracial relationship, per Killer Mike.

“White woman gonna come along and snatch this upwardly mobile n##a up,” Killer Mike wrote. “Mark my words. They all fumbled the ball. God bless um out.”

Killer Mike’s tweet quickly drew attention, drawing over three million views and an onslaught of replies. In response to a woman who suggested that race won’t have anything to do with the woman who will likely end up with the man, Killer Mike doubled down on his initial prediction with a humorous hypothetical situation.

“Karens daughter gonna pull up playing that Sam Smith Smoking Kush and Get her a King from Kemit!,” he wrote. “Um telling ya. How u don’t want a n#### who own a lake house and write books for PBS lol. I wud yell at my daughter lol.”

While Killer Mike seemed adamant about his theory manifesting just as he predicted it, he did seem to be supportive of a young Black queen swooping in to save the day. In another response to a woman who was seemingly seeking the gentleman out, Killer Mike offered his blessing to her in her pursuit of the man.

“Find him sis and secure him for the culture,” he wrote. “We need him married and out at family functions!!!!”

In another tweet, Killer Mike shot down ageism factors that could be discouraging more seasoned suitors from reaching out to the man.

“If these cougars can tame these 22yr ole athletes u can help bring this young man into full understanding,” he said. “Get’em girl! Get Him!”

Check out Killer Mike’s tweets above and watch the full YouTube video below.