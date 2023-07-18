A Police Video Has King Von’s Sexuality In Question

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

King Von has a lot of people talking about his sexuality now that a viral video has dropped.

It’s been almost three years since King Von passed, but his music and story still have fans going crazy. And guess what? Just today, a viral video dropped that got everyone talking. It’s actual bodycam footage from when Von was in police custody. In the clip, Von tells the officers that he’s gay and asks for protective custody. Now, the comments sections on various platforms went wild. Most folks were just shocked that the video was even posted. “Yo, let Von rest in peace, man! This shouldn’t be out there,” somebody posted. But this is not the old days. This is the “anything goes” era.

Honestly, we don’t know how it leaked yet. But one thing’s for sure: King Von was one interesting dude. So, as you can see below, a lot of people took what he said literally. Others said he’s just pretending so he can escape the opps. This was a big day for slander AND defense of King Von. There are all out!

This is the second album released after his passing, and it’s fire. He’s got some dope collaborations on there with artists like G Herbo, Polo G, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, and more.