King Yella: “King Von Was The Devil, He Wasn’t Human”

By: illseedCategory: Rumors

King Yella is not holding back on his views on King Von.

“That n#### was a f##### devil.” – King Yella

First things first…I heard rumors that King Von had like 11 bodies on him. I heard that years ago, but I never put it out there. It was way too hot around the topic of Von. Now, that there is some space between his untimely passing, I guess people are talking about Von.

King Yella is one of the OGs at this point and he really knew Von in real life. In this latest interview, he seems a bit scared to talk about Von. But, he is in fact talking. I wonder if he got paid to talk in this frank, unapologetic way.

