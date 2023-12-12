King Yella Responds To Allegations He Snitched On Offset, 600Breezy & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out how King Yella justified the allegations against him in his new response video.

King Yella has issued a statement in response to allegations that he snitched on multiple artists.

On December 11, Yella was accused of snitching on rappers such as Offset, Snap Dogg and 600 Breezy, based on paperwork obtained by a rap-police blogger. According to the alleged paperwork, Yella confirmed alleged gang involvement of the aforementioned artists, allegedly identifying Offset’s affiliation with the GD’s (Gangster Disciples) in addition to purportedly implicating naming names such as Lil Durk, among others, in ongoing cases.

Yella has already shared a response video of his own in which he defends his character and vehemently denies the snitching allegations while also highlighting his unfortunately lengthy prison record.

“Y’all would consider anything rat—a rat is what these n###s is doing. I went to prison for four years gang!” Yella said in part on Instagram Live.

He continued, essentially claiming that Offset was responsible for his prison stint in 2018.“Is it bogus? Yeah but that’s what they asked me—and guess what? They the reason I am in there, the whole Offset and Cardi B s##t is the reason they snatched me up,” Yella said.

Check out the details of the alleged paperwork seized below.