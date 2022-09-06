Kodak Black Was “Banned” From New York, But Pulled Up Anyway

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black and Sha EK are beefing but Yak still pulled up despite being banned from NYC,

Kodak Black aka Yak is one of the most beloved artists of the present era. I have not always known why, but that is a fact.

SHA EK said Kodak can’t come to New York. This all started from a Kodak verse that did not make it to Sha Ek’s album. Sha said he never even wanted the verse, but that’s something set up by other forces. Nevertheless, he has banned Yak from New Yawk. What does Kodak do? Pull up.

New York is a big city. In fact, each borough it big. So, its not a big deal that Kodak came to the town. What I find most interesting is that New York rappers are divided on a rapper from Florida. Now, that is new to me.

Wow. Anyway, Sha EK is the hottest, newest kid on the scene and he is making waves.

Check out the interview we conducted with him recently.