Kodak Black Calls Kanye West “Batsh#t Crazy,” Wants Donald Trump As 2024 Pres

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Don’t ask why Kim Kardashian is in this pic. Kanye West has raised the ire of Kodak Black.

Kodak Black.

Kodak Black is not here for Kanye West‘s nonsense! However, he is for another form of nonsense. Black has openly stated that he does not want to see Kanye West running for president in 2024 and feels that Donald Trump is the best man for the job.

We already know what this is. a couple of years ago Donald Trump pardoned Kodak Black after the rapper was sentenced to four years in jail in 2019. He made some false claims and purchased a firearm based on the untrue premise.

Kodak says Kanye shouldn’t run for president and he wants Trump back pic.twitter.com/cdEOYn5qWv — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 20, 2022

So, now he is a lapdog for the former president. On top of that, he takes a couple of jabs at Kanye West, calling him bat s### crazy. He also cause Donald Trump “Uncle Trump “what cracks me up is that he’s also bat s### crazy. I’m not sure if he’s looked in the mirror or at his own rap sheet anytime recently, but he has his own issues.

Anyway, he does make a compelling case for why Kanye West should not run for president. What he does not do properly is make the case why anybody should listen to him.