Kodak Black’s Love For Donald Trump Has People Talking AGAIN!

Kodak Black has everybody talking again. This time it’s not for some criminal activity or any sort of illegal actions on his behalf. This time is because he wished former, disgrace President Donald Trump a happy birthday. If you remember, Kodak Black was incarcerated for something that I cannot remember at the moment. Nevertheless he […]

Kodak Black has everybody talking again. This time it’s not for some criminal activity or any sort of illegal actions on his behalf. This time is because he wished former, disgrace President Donald Trump a happy birthday. If you remember, Kodak Black was incarcerated for something that I cannot remember at the moment. Nevertheless he was looking to do some time, but at the last minute Donald Trump exonerated him from his crimes and got him freed immediately.

For that, it seems like Kodak Black has a lifetime of indebtedness to the former president. Well he sure showed it in numerous posts on social media, including Twitter and Instagram. The comments were mixed, but along color lines it seemed like most people considered him some sort of a negative racial epithets for someone that betrays the race. On the other side, I am certain there are people who support him for being that type of Negro.

So I’ve argued that Kodak Black should feel positively towards Donald Trump for freeing him from jail but I disagree. At this point, all he has to do is keep his nose clean and try to make some good music. Remember, A$AP Rocky was also freed by Donald Trump, but he was not so easily bought. He didn’t think that Donald at all. And I think that’s how it should be because he intention behind the act was not sure. You pick the right one with Kodak Black because he’s acting like he got freed from slavery or something.

Check out the posts below.