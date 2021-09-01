Here Comes The…Momager? Kris Jenner Reportedly Planning $2M Wedding Bash To Longtime Boo Corey Gamble

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. America’s favorite mom-ager is back in the news — this time with rumors about her wedding.

Kim Kardashian‘s mama is usually the one who makes sure her baby girls stay making headlines. But this time, America’s favorite mom-ager is making headlines of her own. According to The Jasmine Brand, Kris Jenner is planning a wedding for the ages so she can jump the broom with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The outlet reports that Jenner is prepared to drop $2 million on the shindig. And there’s even some talk that they’re working on a television special to commemorate the occasion. (Because, really, what would the Kardashian/West/Jenners be without a camera documenting their every move?)

If the rumors are true, it would be the third marriage for Jenner, and the first for Gamble, who is 25 years younger than his soon-to-be bride. Prior to Gamble, Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. and Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble first met seven years ago at designer Ricardo Tisci’s 40th birthday bash. They’ve been on and off ever since. Jenner has been asked about getting married again, and she didn’t rule the idea out. “You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she said.