Nirvana Gets Sued By Album Cover Baby 30 Years Later!

Kurt Cobain and Nirvana might not be Hip-Hop, but they impacted the whole world. But now they are getting sued 30 years after their iconic first album, Nevermind.

Nirvana.

Nirvana is one of the most iconic rock ‘n’ roll groups ever. They were part of the sub-genre “grunge,” and they ushered in a whole new movement to music. They were Straight Outta Seattle, unapologetically crazy, mentally deranged, and more than influential. After the death of Kurt Cobain, the group disbanded in moved on. People like Dave Grohl managed to find success in groups like the Foo Fighters. Nirvana’s first album titled Nevermind is one of the most iconic rock albums ever. The 1991 opus depicts a baby swimming naked in a swimming pool chasing a dollar bill.

That baby grew up.

Spencer Elden (the grown up version of the baby) is now suing Kurt Cobain‘s estate for at least $150,000 for child exploitation. At the time of that picture, Spencer was four months old and claims that neither he nor his parents gave permission to use the photo. He also claims that he has suffered lifelong damages as a result of his genitalia being exposed on the cover. Furthermore, he claims the image is child pornography. 😔

I am not sure where this man is in life, but it seems to me that it must be a pretty tough road. He is clearly in need of a lot of money. I am actually not mad at him for suing if it was based around the issues he says, sans child pornography. Why would he put that into the game? Nobody EVER saw it like that, even Kurt. I personally do not believe that this is in any way child pornography. However, if you need some dough just say that. Or not! I am sure Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters have plenty of bread to send you. He did help jumpstart the group as well as the movement. And, they probably were not paid a dime.

Anyway, this is what has been included in the official lawsuit filed in California.

Spencer’s lawyer says the following:

“Weddle took a series of sexually graphic nude photographs of Spencer. To ensure the album cover would trigger a visceral sexual response from the viewer, Weddle activated Spencer’s ‘gag reflex’ before throwing him underwater in poses highlighting and emphasizing Spencer’s exposed genitals.”

“Cobain chose the image depicting Spencer — like a sex worker — grabbing for a dollar bill that is positioned dangling from a fishhook in front of his nude body with his penis explicitly displayed.”

Meanwhile: Spencer recreated the post as a teenager, an adult in 2016 and has the “Nevermind logo” tattooed on his chest. Hmmmm…

Give the man some money!

By the way, I consider Kurt to be the Tupac of rock.