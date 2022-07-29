Lady G-Checks Snoop Over Joe Biden IG Post

Joe Biden has raised the ire of a number of people in the music game, but a recent post is really bad. A women say Snoop’s recent post was “fake news.”

Stop!

It’s gonna be really important that fools don’t win as we approach some key elections. I know, this election stuff doesn’t seem to change much, but that’s another story.

I get it people do not like Joe Biden the way we liked Barack Obama. But we have got to get on some kind of a code as it relates to the information we transfer. People are spreading some of the worst crap on these major social media platforms and they are not being responsible.

We all love Snoop Dogg. I will say it again we all love Snoop Dogg. However, that does not stop a recent post of his from being grossly irresponsible and negligent as a trusted source in the community. Recently, Snoop Dogg and several others who will remain nameless because they are not as important, posted something as if Joe Biden is about to drop a new 1994 Crime Bill.

Before I continue, this is not an attempt to let Buddy Biden off the hook for that noxious, notorious bill. At the time, he said:

“We have predators on our streets that society has in fact, in part because of its neglect, created,” said Biden, then a fourth-term senator from Delaware so committed to the bill that he has referred to it over the years as “the Biden bill.” “They are beyond the pale many of those people, beyond the pale,” Biden continued. “And it’s a sad commentary on society. We have no choice but to take them out of society.” In the speech, Biden described a “cadre of young people, tens of thousands of them, born out of wedlock, without parents, without supervision, without any structure, without any conscience developing because they literally … because they literally have not been socialized, they literally have not had an opportunity.” He said, “we should focus on them now” because “if we don’t, they will, or a portion of them, will become the predators 15 years from now.” Source

Now, you may not like Joe Biden or you may even consider him a racist, but that does not mean that there is accuracy in this meme. This stupid meme that I saw it on so many pages, is riddled with spelling errors and grammatical errors as well. It’s ridiculous! I don’t know why someone would repost something that looks so dumb on their social media. And, if you are going to post something like this and I would imagine you would do your own due diligence in looking at the facts of the meme.

And then maybe, just maybe, you would actually clean it up, re-post it and then present something in the caption. But that’s not what’s happening. People are actually taking this stupid post and posting it exactly how some idiot created it.

So, a young lady named Reecie Colbert (A politics and culture commentator, host, author, advocate, speaker, and more) refuted the whole post and in a very nice and respectful way checked Snoop Dogg. So, yes the headline is a bit of clickbait. What I don’t understand is why she had to check him at all. Why? Too many people were believing this madness.

Again, you do not have to like Joe Biden. You do not have to think he is anything helpful to Black people. What you can’t do either is be a fool to another fool that hates Joe Biden. Come on people!

By the way, it’s really time for Black people to get their own party. At least their own voting block or something. We have got to get on code and not those racist Black Codes. This is ridiculous! If we aren’t getting done right by the powers that be in the system, then we have to create our own system. And that system starts with economics. Anyway, recently a bunch of Democrats and Republicans started a brand new party because they think that the two party system has completely failed us. I don’t know if that’s gonna be all that helpful, but I suppose it is a proactive step forward. We should all learn and be proactive in such away.

By the way, Reecie has said plenty about the Dems lol