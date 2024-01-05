LaRussell Celebrates Potential Snoop Dogg Collaboration: “MAMA WE MADE IT!!!”

LaRussell is gearing up to connect with Snoop Dogg for an apparent collaboration based off of their recent text exchange.
On Thursday (January 4), the Vallejo-bred rapper expressed his excitement on Instagram in a post shortly after receiving a message from Snoop. Though there wasn’t much going on in the conversation thread, it’s clear the pair have plans to get in the studio after Snoop messaged LaRussell, “Let’s do a song asap !!!” to which he replied, “Let’s do it!!! I’m In LA.” In the caption of his celebratory Instagram post, LaRussell ran through Snoop’s numerous monikers while highlighting how surreal receiving the message was for him.
“WHAT IS LIFE!!!??,” LaRussell wrote in part. “THE DOGG FATHER!!? SNOOPY D O DUB!!? S-N-DOUBLE O-P-D-O DOUBLE GIZEE!! Man, I’m honored! This s### can’t be real! @snoopdogg it’s DIFFERENT!!!! MAMA WE MADE IT!!!!”
It’s great to see LaRussell and Snoop Dogg finally connecting, especially considering their link-up could’ve occurred earlier. In a recent interview LaRussell revealed he chose to ink a deal with Live Nation rather than Death Row Records due to the ability to remain an independent artist.
