Latto Claims Sim Card & Twitter Account Hack Job Led To Disrespectful Nicki Minaj Tweets

Latto has broken her silence on the incident that occurred earlier this month, when she alleged hackers took control of her Twitter and tweeted disrespectful remarks about Nicki Minaj.

During her recent appearance on WNBA star Angel Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, Latto was joined by singer Mariah The Scientist and shared a humorous but exasperated account of how the situation unfolded.

“I knew my Twitter was hacked, but I was like, ‘Damn, why they not tweeting?’” Latto explained.

The “Big Mama” rapper recounted how she first noticed something strange when trying to post a Snapchat during a workout in, only to find her service malfunctioning.

“I was in the gym trying to post my little elliptical s###, and it didn’t upload,” she said. “I go to my email and it says, ‘Thanks for giving permission to [someone else],’ this gives this account permission to dm, tweet everything. So I’m like, ‘What the?’ Then I’m like, ‘Oh, my phone show was tripping earlier.'”

Realizing something wasn’t right, Latto says she approached her sister Brooke and asked her to explain what was going on because she considers herself a “grandma” when it comes to technology. It was at that point when they both collectively realized her account had been compromised, and the alleged fraudulent activity began kicking off.

“She’s [Brooke] like, ‘Wait, listen, your sim card might have got hacked’,” she said. “My sim card got hacked. How is y’all doing this? How is that happening? How do that happen? Then they get the tweet about shouting. I’m like, ‘Now they really going to believe this s##t.'”

Ultimately, Latto had to get a whole new phone to resolve the issue, which she found both stressful and surprising. “I had to buy me a new phone, but now Verizon with me,” she said, grateful for the help she received in resolving the hack.

The incident, though stressful for Latto, left her fans buzzing as the strange tweets had many questioning what was happening behind the scenes. In addition to tweets such as “what’s up n###a” that appeared to have no additional context, a few of the remarks shared directly attacked Nicki Minaj, who Latto has ben feuding with for years. In the most significant remark tweeted, the mysterious hacker who may have taken control of her account trolled Minaj for her ongoing rap beef with Cardi B and her husband Kenneth Petty’s sexual assault case.

“Nicki acting like I won’t smack her bald ass,” Latto’s tweet reads in part. “Cardi had her running for her life, sex offender husband, cash money c## rag, child p####### speech on MUTE, built like a wisdom tooth, empty azz crowd, fake New York accent.”

In another tweet laced with expletives, the alleged hacker took another personal shot at Nicki Minaj: “F##k Nicki Minaj that fat b###h.”

Watch the post above to see Latto’s full explanation of the incident.