Latto On Ice Spice & Potential Rap Battle: “Would She Even Want To Do That?”

I guess the question now is how will Ice Spice respond to this jab!?

The beef between Ice Spice and Latto may not even get the chance to materialize into a proper rap beef, based on the “Big Mama” rapper’s recent assessment of the situation and her adversary.

During her recent cover story interview with Billboard, Latto briefly spoke on the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, providing her opinion on the situation at large in addition to revealing her thoughts on how it impacts rap.

In the process, the Atlanta-bred rapper ended up speaking on her beef with the Y2K! rapper, which has been chronicled by the pair trading subliminal shots on records such as Ice Spices “Think You The S##t (Fart)” and Latto’s “Sunday Service.” However, in a seemingly surprising response, Latto appeared to dead the idea that she and Ice Spice would ever actually be involved in a back-and-forth rap battle like Drake and Kendrick were.

“If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go t## for tat with,” Latto said. “I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, ‘Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.'”

Latto explained her opinion on sneak disses and why they’re something completely different than an actual battle, which she further speculated Ice Spice would likely not want to take part in.

“Everybody gon’ take their lil jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me; I feel like you should do that,” she said. “Continue to! But as far as actual whole dis records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that. I feel like… would it even make sense? It wouldn’t.”

Over the course of the past few months, Ice Spice and Latto have publicly challenged each other both in real life and social media, causing fans to pick sides and exacerbate the beef. Back in January, Ice Spice called Latto out after she released a video snippet for “Sunday Service” featuring a clip that shows Ice Spice on a television screen in the background as she raps, “I just want a one-on-one, don’t know why she’s so nervous.”

In a Twitter Spaces conversation, Ice Spice addressed the snippet, saying, “Why am I seeing that I’m in the back of your weak-ass snippet? I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me.’ And I dropped [‘Fart’].”

Most recently, the feuding rappers were both on the bill at the BET Awards on Sunday night (June 30), with Ice Spice performing her Latto diss “Think U the S### (Fart).” Despite the fact that Latto was getting ready to perform, she was watching while her rival was onstage, and she had a message for Ice Spice.

“Ho! B####, I’m the muthafuckin stankiest fart you ever smelled,” she said in a video.

Check out the post below.