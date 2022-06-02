LeBron James Is A Billionaire

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LeBron James is officially a billionaire! Congrats and can we borrow a couple bucks?!

King James.

LeBron James is in the billionaire club!

LeBron James just made history as the first NBA player, that is presently active, to become a billionaire.

The 37-year old champion, father, business man, activist is now making more money than Ronald McDonald! I am just kidding. But last year he made $121.2 million and that tipped him over the billionaire status. They are calling it the three-comma club.

Most of his money, by the way, has been made outside of basketball. Inside of basketball he made roughly $387 million. His SpringHill Entertainment company is worth roughly $300,000,000, his stake in Fenway Sports Group is worth $90 million and he even has a stake and a pizza company that is worth $30 million. Jeez!

This dude is paid!

One thing is for sure and two things are for certain, I am going to DM him and ask him for some money. Just give me a chance at making rent.

This is a long way from the days of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Even though those guys were stars, this certainly set a new president. I hope the kids understand that they are going to have to work hard to do anything near what LeBron has done.

By the way Forbes is the people that put this out there and did all the valuations and all that good stuff. Next up for LeBron is owning a sports team so let’s see how far he can go with that!

Illseed out!