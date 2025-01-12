LeBron James Is In Hot Seat—But Is Drake Pulling Akademiks’ Strings?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did Drake use DJ Ak to snitch on LeBron?

Wow, this Drake and LeBron James situation is turning into one of the sassiest beefs ever. Drake’s “Fighting Irish” is super spicy with bars that could most have interpreted as shots at King LeBron. We haven’y confirmed it, but it seems to be widely believed.

Obviously, the Kendrick Lamar drama is the root of all this mess. LeBron wasn’t quiet about this support for Kendrick, which likely rubbed Drake the wrong way. Drake literally has that man Big Bron tatted on his body. so they were close.

And here we are to NOW. Internet personality Akademiks has decided to pour gasoline on the fire. He claims Drake and LeBron allegedly smashed Canadian jawns together. The allegation that LeBron cheated on his wife, Savannah, with Drake allegedly playing wingman is nasty work. But, why now Ak?

The general vibe is that Akademiks is Drake’s mouthpiece, and he told his dog to hit the rumor mill. It could also be that Akademiks is trying to get in Drake’s supreme good graces. Remember, Drake keeps doing interviews with that white dude and not his dog. I think Drake is trying to destroy his old friend and using this charlatan to do it. No disrespect, but LeBron is still in good standing in the hood.

It would really be nice if Drake just went back to the music and stayed there. Revenge? Ugh! The bigger question is how will LeBron respond? So far, he’s been silent, and I think he should keep it that way. J. Prince once warned Drake about getting in the mud. Look what happened!

This story is far from over! 2025, please slow down!