LeBron James’ Son Bronny Should Study Drake’s Blueprint Ahead Of NBA Season Ma$e Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out why Ma$e and Cam’ron believe Bronny James should channel his inner Drake to succeed in the NBA.

NBA rookie Bronny James should be studying his father’s rapper homie Drake, rather than LeBron James’ championship-winning game, according to Ma$e and Cam’ron.

Following the Lakers preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors, during which Bronny scored just two points, a number of sports broadcasters and critics have expressed their concern for the rookie ahead of the regular season.

During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Ma$e also dropped some unconventional advice for Bronny as he prepares for the next step in his basketball career. Surprisingly enough, both Cam’ron and Ma$e encouraged Bronny to adopt a persona reminiscent of rap superstar Drake to aid his transition from college ball to the NBA.

“Every night is kill or be killed,” Ma$e passionately advised Bronny, emphasizing the importance of his mindset.

Ma$e then suggested Bronny rock braids, change his number to six and wear the iconic red LeBron sneakers for just “one game” to see the results.

“I guarantee you you’re going to have about six, eight, and then you’re going to say, ‘Wait a minute, that n###a may know what he talking about,'” he said. “You know how like when you’re from the suburbs but you look like you a little gangsta? Then you start tricking yourself into thinking you’re gangsta. Then before you know it, you a full-blown gangsta n###a. You the Six God n###a.”

Ma$e continued to point to Drake as a model for Bronny, highlighting how he transformed his own image to gain respect in the rap industry after breaking away from his early beginnings as a Young Money signee.

“That n##a Drake said ‘I got enemies,’ n###a,” he said. “He started talking crazy. Even though people try to say he’s from this type of culture and this type of background, the way he started talking and the way he started approaching it made people look at him in a different light.”

Cam’ron, backing up his co-host, praised Drake’s slick talk, noting how his bravado has set him apart despite any preconceptions about his background.

“Drake is one of the slickest talkers ever in rap,” Cam’ron emphasized. “People always overlooked that because he’s light-skinned or he could sing too, or he’s from Toronto or whatever. That n###a slick talk is ridiculous.”

Cam and Ma$e’s comments come at a pivotal time as Bronny prepares to make his mark in the league for his first-ever regular season of competition. After recovering from a health scare earlier in July of 2023 while attending USC, the young guard has shown glimpses of his potential. During the NBA Summer League and preseason, Bronny averaged 12.5 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, proving he’s more than capable of stepping up. However, he’s only scored four points on a less-than-average shooting percentage throughout the preseason thus far.

Watch the full clip above.