LiAngelo Ball Reportedly Signs Def Jam Deal Worth Up To $13M

Following the surging viral popularity of his latest banger “Tweaker” the former G-league hooper has reportedly signed an incredibly lucrative record deal with two of the biggest names when it comes to major labels in the music industry.

The ink appears to be all but dry on the deal as NBA Reporter and ESPN correspondent Shams Charania issued a tweet breaking the news on Monday, (January 13). In addition to millions guaranteed, the deal could potentially be worth tens of millions and additionally offers ball a substantial amount of autonomy over his music, which will be backed by Def Jam and Universal Music Group.

In a tweet, Charania wrote, “LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says.”

He added, “Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label.”

Charania normally reports on blockbuster free agency and trade deals, such as Jimmy butler’s recent request for a trade from the Miami Heat, throughout the NBA season and off season. The fact that Charania felt the need to get on the news first is alone a testament to the validity of the rumor. While it initially appeared as though Lonzo was seemingly high on his brother, the remark her recently made with his podcast crew about LiAngelo, aka G3, being newcomer of the year in the industry is seemingly coming true. However, rather than just competing against Lil Baby amongst the ears of his peers, the stakes will be much higher now as LiAngelo will now be put up against his fellow rap and Hip-Hop contemporaries, as well as stars from other genres such as pop, country and R&B. Additionally, based on the terms that LiAngelo will be the rightful owner of the music he creates, it will be interesting whether or not his brother Lonzo Ball will be a part of the process — considering he’s listed as a writer on “Tweaker” and currently experiencing a resurgence following his return to the Chicago Bulls after years of prolonged injury.

Not to mention if the figures of his new contract are in fact spot on, this will be a bit of an upgrade on what LiAngelo would’ve made had he signed a contract with an NBA franchise today. Based on his two years of experience in the G league playing for the Charlotte Hornets affiliate team the Swarm, LiAngelo would likely be eligible to sign an NBA veteran minimum contract worth about $2 million.

