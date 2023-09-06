LightSkinKeisha Loses It Over Fiancé Coca Vango’s Baby Momma & “Deadbead” Dad Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It appears baby momma drama is brewing just as POWER BOOK II: GHOST actor and recording artist LightSkinKeisha celebrates her 29th birthday, in addition to the announcement of her pregnancy with rapper/fiancé Coca Vango.

Just days after sharing her baby bump with her three million Instagram followers, Keisha jumped back on Instagram Live in a pair of lengthy sessions during which she directly addressed allegations made by Vango’s ex Lay—whom he shares a pre-teen daughter with. In the past, Lay has accused Keisha of sleeping with Vango’s brother—so there’s obviously some animosity there. However, Lay’s attacks this time around appeared to be solely directed at Vango, whom she accused of being an inconsistent and “deadbeat” father to their daughter Melia.

And while Lay’s grievances appeared to be centered on Vango, who allegedly hadn’t seen his daughter since March and purportedly banned her from his home amid a spat with her mother, Keisha took it upon herself to address them.

“Why you did this when we announced that I’m pregnant,” Keisha questioned during a live stream. “Huh? Because you’re obsessed with me. You have an obsession. This ain’t even about your child. You don’t make things about your child.”

This whole live was unnecessary and draining 🙄❗️ talking in circles, exposing unnecessary s###, and speaking for him is not it lightskinkeisha😖 I hope this don’t come back to bite cause them tables damn sure do turn ! And it’s a different kinda pain when it’s your child 🤧 pic.twitter.com/6rTbgsyVkw — Bonita🍏pplebum (@SA1DDTYKITTY_) September 6, 2023

Keisha continued, asserting the root of the issues Lay has with Vango are all rooted in her bitterness that the relationship with the father of her child didn’t work out and now he’s moving on with someone else.

“Let’s not cut the narrative like there are not women out there that exist that are bitter baby mommas,” Keisha started off. “That’s bitter as hell cause the n#### is moving on. Notice she not saying that she don’t get payments every month.”

Keisha goes on to allege that the whole reason she even decided to air the entire situation out on IG Live is because Lay purportedly complained about her to Vango’s sister and mother following the accusations she made about him. But that’s not even the half!