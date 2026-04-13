Lil Baby Connection Fuels Speculation About Jayda Cheaves Dess Dior Fight

Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior’s club altercation goes viral after both women get caught up in a brawl at a nightclub.

Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior got caught up in a viral club altercation that’s been racing across social media, and the footage shows both women scrapping with multiple people while security tried to restore order.

The video, posted by users on X, captures the chaos unfolding at a nightclub where both were enjoying a night that included Mariah the Scientist’s performance.

Cheaves appears to be choke-slammed into a couch by what looks like a security guard, while Dior, dressed in white, is scrapping with other people nearby as clubgoers and bouncers try to separate everyone involved.

The timeline is still blurry, and it’s unclear exactly what sparked the fight or whether it was a simple club misunderstanding or something tied to old relationship dynamics.

Some reports suggest the woman who started all the drama was Jayda’s former friend, Emily Huff, and that Dess Dior stepped up to help Jayda because she was being ganged up on.

Both women reportedly posted from the event before the fight footage went viral online, and there are photos showing them with Mariah at night, which makes the lead-up even more confusing.

Jayda Cheaves has a well-known connection to Lil Baby, with whom she shares a son, Loyal Armani, born in 2019, while Dess Dior has also been linked to the rapper in rumors over the years.

That history has prompted a lot of online speculation about whether this was just a random club situation or something tied to old relationship drama.

Lil Baby is supposedly having a relationship with Emily Huff, which might have been the match that sparked the fiery explosion of fists in the club.