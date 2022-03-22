Lil Baby Exposed By Two Of Chief Keef’s Baby Mamas?

Professionally, Lil Baby is winning. However, his romantic life seems to be crumbling. So now, why is he allegedly being exposed by two of Chief Keef’s children’s mom’s?

Recently, The Hero’s long-time partner made a public declaration. In fact, Ms. Cheaves, seemed to announce the ending of their turbulent romantic relationship. However, regarding the split, she did not include the specific details.

Of course, this has lead many eye-spy detectives to share their theories. Be that as it may, Slim Danger — the mother of Zinc, one of Chief Keef’s children — insists that she may be a compelling factor. Moreover, she readily insists that the “Bussin” MC refused to pay her full “hush money” fee.

Currently, the affluent artist has Hip-Hop’s ear. Nonetheless, he also appears to have the ladies attention. In fact, the self-professed Squirt God levies a burning claim. She alleges, “And when you don’t come correct and your hush money is short these the pics that girlfriend gets, thank you Jayda.”

In addition, another one of Chief Keef’s baby mama’s speaks on the ATLien. Without a doubt, she too, offers a salacious account. Yes, Simone Shontell definitely has a story to tell about the “Do We Have A Problem” rapper.

Ultimately, Simone uses a text message to prove private admiration from Lil Baby. So, the suggestion to “pull up” can certainly be interpreted as some kind of interest. Finally, Simone proposes that Slim Danger is preoccupied with her v*gina visitors.

Interesting