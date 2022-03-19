Jayda Cheaves Hints At Lil Baby Break Up: I Post My Own Tea

For years, Jayda Cheaves has invested her time into her burgeoning relationship with Lil Baby. In fact, from this partnership the pair are diligently working to raise their son. However, yesterday (March 18), she hinted at a romantic break up offering the cryptic message, “I post my own tea.”

Generally speaking, no relationship is without its faults. Yet, the reoccurring cheating allegations may have added to this decision to part ways. So, the fashion influencer is candidly sharing her narrative.

The Declaration

Initially, an infamous slow clap GIF introduces the announcement. “I’m finally standing up,” offered the beauty boss. As a matter of fact, the following posts to her Instagram stories seem to detail her heartache.

Soon, to the public, she offers sage advice. “Everything comes to an end. Never force it. Be happy,” reads the stark message.





Moreover, she mentions what action that she is willing to take in order to maintain her composure. “I’m willing to [X] anybody out for my happiness and peace,” four crying emojis are used to help emphasize her point. Next, Jayda Wayda demonstrates sheer vulnerability.

“I post my own [tea] so I can clown myself before i get clowned,” admits Ms. Cheaves. Cuz shiddddd it’s cold out here — ion know how this [sh*t] gon go,” reads the reflective message.

In recent past, the emerging entrepreneur endured very public issues concerning Lil Baby’s alleged infidelity. Although, a lavish lifestyle accompanied her partnership, it may not be rich enough to silence any lingering doubts.

The Response

Following Jayda’s apparent break-up post, Lil Baby, did not wait to publicly reply. “WHEN A MF THINK THEY CAN PLAY WITH ME,” the cocky caption reads. In fact, the happy feet seemingly depict his confident exit from the relationship. Be that as it may, Jayda Cheaves has more to share.

“THINK THEY CAN PLAY WITH YOU? LMFAO YOU PLAYED WITH ME FOR 6 YEARS STRAIGHT. I TEXT A N*GGA BACK NOW YOUR CHEST HURT. BYE,” she writes in the matter-of-fact clap back.

Ultimately, both of these two chose to delete their last social media responses. So, this time, are they actually romantically done with each other?