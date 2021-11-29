Did Lil Baby Call Out Saweetie Using Him For Clout?

Things seem to be getting messy in the QC camp.

The drama continues. Many social media users spent the last few days sharing their thoughts on the Lil Baby and Saweetie dating rumors. A cryptic photo led to even more whispers about the two rappers.

Multiple Instagram blogs, such as The Shade Room, posted a picture of Saweetie sitting on an unknown person’s lap. Internet sleuths claimed Lil Baby was wearing the same outfit in another photo as Saweetie’s “mystery bae.”

That chapter in this story came after reports of Lil Baby spending six figures on Saweetie during a recent shopping spree. Baby essentially denied he was romantically involved with the self-described Icy Girl with a now-deleted November 25 tweet claiming he was single.

Once the “mystery bae” photo started circulating online, Lil Baby apparently felt the need to address the stories. The 26-year-old Atlanta native sent out two tweets that have since been deleted from his Twitter account.

“B###### really be weird!!” tweeted Lil Baby at 3:10 am ET on Monday. One minute later, the My Turn album creator added, “If you want clout use BABY.”

The rumored love affair between Lil Baby and Saweetie has another layer of intrigue because Saweetie used to date Baby’s Quality Control labelmate Quavo. The Migos member reacted on Instagram to the reports about his ex-girlfriend and his “Lose It” collaborator not long before Lil Baby shared his tweets about the subject.