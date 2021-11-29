Quavo Responds To Saweetie & Lil Baby Dating Rumors

There is a lot of speculation surrounding a rumored relationship involving Hip Hop stars Saweetie and Lil Baby. Saweetie’s ex-boyfriend, Quavo of the Migos, chimed in on the conversation.

Both Lil Baby and Quavo are signed to the Atlanta-based Quality Control Music record label. Many rap fans turned their attention to Quavo to see what he had to say about his labelmate allegedly dating his former partner.

“Ain’t trippin. We can swap it out! #QCTHELABEL 🤟🏾,” read a Monday morning post on Quavo’s Instagram Story. While he did not mention either person by name, it was clear the “Workin Me” rhymer was referring to Saweetie and Lil Baby.

Quavo & Saweetie Parted Ways In 2021

Quavo and Saweetie began dating in 2018. They went through a public break-up earlier this year which included the “Emotional” collaborators tweeting about the other following the split.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” tweeted Saweetie in March.

Quavo responded on Twitter, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

Quavo & Saweetie Got Into A Fight On An Elevator

In addition, footage of a physical altercation involving Saweetie and Quavo in an elevator leaked online. However, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office decided not to seek criminal indictments against either performer.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall,” stated Quavo about the elevator incident.

Saweetie said, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”